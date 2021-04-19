Infant corpse lies wasting away in Limpopo morgue for three years

For three years the corpse of a one-day-old boy has been lying in the mortuary of a Polokwane hospital, as health officials and the child’s family argue over the cause of death and responsibility.



The Dikotla family claim that they have been shoved around in trying to get both access to their grandson’s body for cultural rituals and to bury the child...