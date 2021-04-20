KZN teacher battles department over R60,000 in unexplained deductions
Medically boarded woman has been trying for five years to get the education department to return the money
20 April 2021 - 19:48
A former KwaZulu-Natal teacher, who suffered severe depression due to the death of her children, is at her wits end after a five-year unresolved battle with the provincial education department over money unlawfully deducted from her salary.
Nomphumelelo Thulo, 62, a former teacher at Folweni High School, has been trying to get back about R60,000 from the department, which continued to deduct money from her salary between 2015 and 2017...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.