KZN teacher battles department over R60,000 in unexplained deductions

Medically boarded woman has been trying for five years to get the education department to return the money

A former KwaZulu-Natal teacher, who suffered severe depression due to the death of her children, is at her wits end after a five-year unresolved battle with the provincial education department over money unlawfully deducted from her salary.



Nomphumelelo Thulo, 62, a former teacher at Folweni High School, has been trying to get back about R60,000 from the department, which continued to deduct money from her salary between 2015 and 2017...