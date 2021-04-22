Food for thought: 1.5 million kids starve as provinces dither on school meals

A high court judgment has compelled education departments to provide meals to all pupils, but they’re still falling short

A report by the director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, to lobby groups that have been vigorously campaigning for meals to be provided to all pupils, has revealed that 1.5 million pupils were still not receiving food.



A total of 9 million pupils at 21,000 schools across the country qualify for the government’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP)...