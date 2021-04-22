News

Food for thought: 1.5 million kids starve as provinces dither on school meals

A high court judgment has compelled education departments to provide meals to all pupils, but they’re still falling short

Prega Govender Journalist
22 April 2021 - 20:48

A report by the director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, to lobby groups that have been vigorously campaigning for meals to be provided to all pupils, has revealed that 1.5 million pupils were still not receiving food.

A total of 9 million pupils at 21,000 schools across the country qualify for the government’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. In major policy shift, Biden is set to recognise Armenian genocide News
  2. UCT’s physical landscape is ruined, but digitisation has preserved history News
  3. OBITUARY | Bernard Levinson: the nerd who gave the world’s attitude to sex a ... News
  4. Food for thought: 1.5 million kids starve as provinces dither on school meals News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back News
  2. Principal admits to beating at school where Lufuno Mavhunga was bullied News
  3. Sace throws the book at bullying in SA schools News
X