More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem

Much more needs to be done to win over the sizeable minority that does not want to get the jab, say experts

Most South Africans would get a Covid-19 vaccine if they could, a new study shows, and the flood of healthcare workers and illegitimate queue jumpers to vaccination sites last week seems to underscore this finding.



But vaccine hesitancy may be higher than these developments suggest...