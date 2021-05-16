More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem
Much more needs to be done to win over the sizeable minority that does not want to get the jab, say experts
16 May 2021 - 17:34
Most South Africans would get a Covid-19 vaccine if they could, a new study shows, and the flood of healthcare workers and illegitimate queue jumpers to vaccination sites last week seems to underscore this finding.
But vaccine hesitancy may be higher than these developments suggest...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.