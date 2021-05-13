Politics

Covid-19 fight gets R9bn as Mkhize makes virus top health priority

However, a number of programmes are in the pipeline to address sectors that have been neglected in the past year

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
13 May 2021 - 20:25

It was no surprise when health minister Zweli Mkhize told the national assembly on Thursday that the department’s urgent focus was to combat Covid-19, which has been allocated R9bn in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Mkhize said many government services had been pushed back to reprioritise resources to fight the pandemic...

