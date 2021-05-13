Covid-19 fight gets R9bn as Mkhize makes virus top health priority

However, a number of programmes are in the pipeline to address sectors that have been neglected in the past year

It was no surprise when health minister Zweli Mkhize told the national assembly on Thursday that the department’s urgent focus was to combat Covid-19, which has been allocated R9bn in the 2020/2021 financial year.



Mkhize said many government services had been pushed back to reprioritise resources to fight the pandemic...