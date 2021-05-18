News

‘Monkey hoarder’ turns to court to keep ‘illegal’ sanctuary open

But Ezemvelo is fighting back, saying the animals are being kept in conditions that are anything but sanctuary-like

18 May 2021 - 19:52 By Tania Broughton

The future of dozens of monkeys housed at an “illegal” sanctuary will be determined this week when the owner goes to court to try to get a final interdict against Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, stopping their removal.

Officials from Ezemvelo raided the Umzizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue Centre at the end of March, removing 59 of an estimated 117 monkeys...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Cancel him!’ Principal slated for asking pupils not to discuss Mideast crisis News
  2. ‘Monkey hoarder’ turns to court to keep ‘illegal’ sanctuary open News
  3. After 30 years, SA’s most notorious toxic dump is at last being cleared News
  4. Rehab training brings stroke survivors’ plight home News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Three-legged cat rescued again – this time from its new owners News
  2. Fly back into your post box: ego trip-accused judge lashes out at legal eagles News
  3. KZN socialites fight it out in bedroom drama News
X