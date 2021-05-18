‘Monkey hoarder’ turns to court to keep ‘illegal’ sanctuary open

But Ezemvelo is fighting back, saying the animals are being kept in conditions that are anything but sanctuary-like

The future of dozens of monkeys housed at an “illegal” sanctuary will be determined this week when the owner goes to court to try to get a final interdict against Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, stopping their removal.



Officials from Ezemvelo raided the Umzizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue Centre at the end of March, removing 59 of an estimated 117 monkeys...