Rehab training brings stroke survivors’ plight home

Rural caregivers get critical know-how on how to care for recovering patients when they return to their communities

Just more than three years ago Florence Rasmeni, who works as a community healthcare worker at the Boland Hospice in Worcester, would look on helpless and anxious whenever a stroke patient was wheeled into the facility.



As the mother of three and her colleagues had no formal training in caring for stroke survivors, they couldn’t help these physically impaired patients, and the hospice had no choice but to refer them to a nearby clinic to receive rehabilitative care. But today not only is Rasmeni confident in assisting stroke patients and giving them basic rehabilitation, she also imparts her training to patients’ family members, who often feel overwhelmed by their new role as carers...