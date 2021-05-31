News

Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages

Former COO warns of possible tax evasion in offshore bunkering sector, but company involved denies claims

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
31 May 2021 - 20:11

A report by a former head of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has raised concerns about possible tax evasion in the country’s offshore bunkering business.

The allegations are contained in a strongly worded report to the authority’s board from its former COO, Sobantu Tilayi, who has since been placed on precautionary suspension, along with two other senior officials. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



