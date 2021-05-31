Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages
Former COO warns of possible tax evasion in offshore bunkering sector, but company involved denies claims
A report by a former head of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has raised concerns about possible tax evasion in the country’s offshore bunkering business.
The allegations are contained in a strongly worded report to the authority’s board from its former COO, Sobantu Tilayi, who has since been placed on precautionary suspension, along with two other senior officials. ..
