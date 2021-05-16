Planned HQ for Amazon faces court battle to block it

The Portuguese tried to grab it. The Dutch and English squabbled over it too. But now the treasured piece of Cape Town real estate is due to bear the logo of the world's richest company, Amazon.



However the dust has far from settled over the R4bn River Club development site, once a pasture for Khoikhoi herders who did battle with European soldiers more than 500 years ago. Amazon, due to be the anchor tenant, looks set to have a front-row seat on a uniquely South African property spat...