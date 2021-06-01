Rush to save ‘lost generation’: primary pupils to go to school every day soon

Department of basic education plans to reopen schools in late July using a risk-adjusted differentiated strategy

Basic education officials will be using the department of health’s daily Covid-19 infection figures to help pinpoint which primary schools won’t be allowed to accept all pupils from July 26.



Dr Faith Khumalo, chief director for care and support at schools in the basic education department, on Tuesday unveiled to parliament the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy for the return of all primary school pupils and those with special education needs...