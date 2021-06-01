Rush to save ‘lost generation’: primary pupils to go to school every day soon
Department of basic education plans to reopen schools in late July using a risk-adjusted differentiated strategy
01 June 2021 - 19:59
Basic education officials will be using the department of health’s daily Covid-19 infection figures to help pinpoint which primary schools won’t be allowed to accept all pupils from July 26.
Dr Faith Khumalo, chief director for care and support at schools in the basic education department, on Tuesday unveiled to parliament the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy for the return of all primary school pupils and those with special education needs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.