Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | There’s no place for racism in SA’s schools. We must all fight it

Schools should be a mirror of our society, and if they are still racist and dysfunctional, then we have failed

01 June 2021 - 19:58

There is a foreboding sense of déjà vu in the problems plaguing Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria.

Surely by now we should have properly dealt with the issues of transformation in institutions of learning. Yet here is the latest in a long list of incidents at SA schools over the years in which pupils of colour have been made to feel overlooked and disrespected. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cadres, ask yourselves, are any of you not corrupt or ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. The $50bn cash injection to save the world – rich and poor – from vaccine gap Opinion & Analysis
  3. By firing one of its top minds, the SAPS will only regress further Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA joins race to electric cars, but state policy means it’ll end with a crash Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | There’s no place for racism in SA’s schools. We must all fight it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Government promises are like Joburg hospital water tanks — empty Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SIU and NPA successes, while commendable, are taking too long Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Pretoria serial rapist’s punishment must set a precedent Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Denials don’t cut it this time, Zweli Mkhize. It’s time to step ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Covid has once again exposed disparity between haves and have-nots Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Mosimane and the beautiful game deserve better than this ugliness Opinion & Analysis