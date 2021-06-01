EDITORIAL | There’s no place for racism in SA’s schools. We must all fight it

Schools should be a mirror of our society, and if they are still racist and dysfunctional, then we have failed

There is a foreboding sense of déjà vu in the problems plaguing Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria.



Surely by now we should have properly dealt with the issues of transformation in institutions of learning. Yet here is the latest in a long list of incidents at SA schools over the years in which pupils of colour have been made to feel overlooked and disrespected. ..