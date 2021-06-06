Don’t let your kids go to parties, begs principal as pupil infections soar

Krugersdorp principal Dawie Kriel’s Facebook video imploring parents to keep their children at home has gone viral

A principal’s impassioned plea to parents to stop their children from attending parties to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections has gone viral.



Dawie Kriel, the principal of Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, made the appeal in a video message on his school’s Facebook page on June 2, after five matrics tested positive after attending parties...