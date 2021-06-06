News

Don’t let your kids go to parties, begs principal as pupil infections soar

Krugersdorp principal Dawie Kriel’s Facebook video imploring parents to keep their children at home has gone viral

Prega Govender Journalist
06 June 2021 - 19:16

A principal’s impassioned plea to parents to stop their children from attending parties to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections has gone viral.

Dawie Kriel, the principal of Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, made the appeal in a video message on his school’s Facebook page on June 2, after five matrics tested positive after attending parties...

