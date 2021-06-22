News

Tighter lockdown might be only way to curb SA’s enthusiasm for fatigue

South Africans are taking Covid-19 risks less seriously and fuelling the third wave with their behaviour, say experts

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
22 June 2021 - 20:30

Since March last year, South Africans have been assessing the risks and rewards of their lifestyles daily, knowing it is behaviour which could result in sickness or death.

Now, as the third wave engulfs the country, many are letting go of “risk” assessment and simply going about their daily lives. This while others call for tighter restrictions — especially in hardest-hit Gauteng — as they see how having personal agency over behaviour is ending in disaster...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout News
  2. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  3. Tighter lockdown might be only way to curb SA’s enthusiasm for fatigue News
  4. Give us a say in parole of our child’s killer, begs Leigh Matthews’s family News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 surge rides the party wave, say scientists News
  2. Stalling the shots: SA’s vaccine rollout runs into obstacles on every side News
  3. The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs News
  4. 'This is not the time to relax': Vigilance urged as Covid-19 third wave surges News