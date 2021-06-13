'This is not the time to relax': Vigilance urged as Covid-19 third wave surges

Bus tours, weddings and birthday parties are the types of events that have pushed SA into its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Superspreader events such as Matric Rage were the face of the brutal second wave but this time around seeding is happening mainly in smaller outbreaks, which then lead to community transmission.

In one tragic case, reported by News24, 40 elderly people boarded a bus in Cape Town for a tour to Namibia. On their return, 37 tested positive, and eventually six died.

In Gauteng, two high schools closed this week after pupils and teachers tested positive, and in the Western Cape “several school clusters” seeded “widespread community transmission”, the head of health said.