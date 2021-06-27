Kinnear murder: Modack stays locked up while cold war unfolds in court

Outside court, the alleged gang boss’s bodyguards stood among a small crowd wearing ‘Modack Group’ masks

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack’s lawyers were set for an intense legal assault against an entrenched state prosecution team last week. Instead, both sides ended up being bogged down again in what appears to be an interminable legal cold war.



Modack was arrested on April 29 and was charged with plotting the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear and for the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth. He has been in custody since his arrest...