Court hears how Terrible West Siders gang lived up to their name in Modack case
The state detailed three hitmen’s farcical attempt to kill William Booth
07 May 2021 - 15:18
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Friday along with murder-accused Zane Killian after they were charged with two others for the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.
Modack, Killian, Ricardo Morgan and Modack’s righthand man Jacques Cronje appeared in the dock on a raft of charges relating to their alleged involvement in conspiring to kill Booth. Killian is also standing trial separately in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear in September...
