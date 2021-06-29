Comorbidities in the spotlight

Covid and diabetes: a toxic relationship for SA’s third wave

Data show the coronavirus can infect the cells that create insulin and disrupt its regulation

As Covid-19 infections soar in SA and the Delta variant rises through the ranks, diabetes as a risky comorbidity comes back into the spotlight.



This is important as two years ago it was estimated that 4.5 million adults in the country have diabetes, which places us at the top of the chart in Africa...