So much for nine life terms: why is Sizzler’s mass killer up for parole?

Victim’s sister and others say they want to make South Africans aware that a ‘life’ term doesn’t mean what they may think

After leaving SA and maintaining years of silence over her brother Warren Visser’s murder in the Sizzler’s massacre in 2003, news about a pending parole application of his murderer has prompted Leigh Visser to speak out.



She was spurred into action when the department of correctional services informed her that convicted murderer Adam Woest now qualifies for parole...