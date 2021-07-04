So much for nine life terms: why is Sizzler’s mass killer up for parole?
Victim’s sister and others say they want to make South Africans aware that a ‘life’ term doesn’t mean what they may think
04 July 2021 - 20:08
After leaving SA and maintaining years of silence over her brother Warren Visser’s murder in the Sizzler’s massacre in 2003, news about a pending parole application of his murderer has prompted Leigh Visser to speak out.
She was spurred into action when the department of correctional services informed her that convicted murderer Adam Woest now qualifies for parole...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.