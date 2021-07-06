Experts breathe life into concerns about using oxygen at home
Apart from creating supply problems for those in hospital, if not properly monitored, people could risk their lives
06 July 2021 - 20:18
Medical experts agree that not every Covid-19-positive patient requires oxygen.
Dr Angelique Coetzee, of the South African Medical Association (Sama), has also warned against the growing trend of people self-prescribing oxygen...
