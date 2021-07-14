News

SA FIGHTS BACK | Diepsloot residents launch door-to-door campaign to recover looted items

‘We are saying no to the barbaric behaviour of looting,’ warns Diepsloot Residents’ Association

14 July 2021 - 20:18

The Diepsloot Residents’ Association went on a door-to-door operation to recover items that were looted by community members from a nearby shopping centre.

Akim Zulu, the secretary of the association, said they received tip-offs on Tuesday morning on where the stolen items were within the community...

