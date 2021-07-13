News

All bets are off as looting shows no sign of stopping

It could have been even worse, say security forces, as vaccinations are halted, more people die and and economy reels

13 July 2021 - 20:32 By Sunday Times reporters, Bloomberg and Reuters

Deadly protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng showed no signs of letting up on Tuesday even as the authorities pledged to clamp down on the violence and the army was deployed.

Hundreds of shops in the two provinces, which account for about half of SA’s economic output, were looted, and major highways have been blocked. KZN premier Sihle Zikalala put the death toll at 26 while his Gauteng counterpart David Makhura said there had been 19 fatalities, including 10 that occurred during a stampede at a Soweto mall...

