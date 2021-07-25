Cyril throws Hail Mary pass at battered SA in desperate push for recovery
In returning to level 3, president also promises assistance to businesses and individuals affected by recent violence
25 July 2021 - 22:09
Government has thrown everything at an ailing economy and a battered population in a desperate attempt to bounce back from the deadly violence and looting of two weeks ago.
The widespread civil unrest came on the back of the devastating coronavirus pandemic and an associated lockdown, which left many businesses, sectors and individuals hanging on by a thread...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.