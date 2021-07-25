Yes, Ramaphosa always defuses tensions with inquiries, but this time we really need one

The cold spell gripping the country seems to be a reflection of the ugly mood in the land as different factions of the ruling cabal vie for supremacy to such an extent that they're prepared to literally destroy the country to achieve their aims.



And, instead of sorting out the mess they created, the comrades have been at each other's throat arguing as to who or what caused the ruination. It's not pretty...