News

Hero’s welcome home for SA’s golden swimmer

Tatjana Schoenmaker glad she could put ‘smiles on South African faces to uplift them’ during difficult times

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
02 August 2021 - 19:37

Olympic 200m breaststroke golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker, arrived home on Monday smiling as she emerged from the terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 24-year-old Johannesburg-born swimmer won SA’s first gold meal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in a world-record time of 2 min 18.95 sec, to beat the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen eight years ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘What are we supposed to do?’ ask schools after mixed one-metre advice News
  2. Hero’s welcome home for SA’s golden swimmer News
  3. Man, which way will it go? Battle over low-cost airline gets complicated News
  4. Easing of Covid-19 restrictions reopens rhino poaching floodgates News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. 'Fearless racer' Tatjana Schoenmaker finds joy first Sport
  2. Olympic record breaker Tatjana Schoenmaker's victorious call to home News
  3. ‘You smashed it,’ Ramaphosa tells SA’s golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker Sport
  4. WATCH | Hero's welcome for SA's Olympic golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker Sport