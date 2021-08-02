Hero’s welcome home for SA’s golden swimmer

Tatjana Schoenmaker glad she could put ‘smiles on South African faces to uplift them’ during difficult times

Olympic 200m breaststroke golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker, arrived home on Monday smiling as she emerged from the terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.



The 24-year-old Johannesburg-born swimmer won SA’s first gold meal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in a world-record time of 2 min 18.95 sec, to beat the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen eight years ago...