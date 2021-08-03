News

OBITUARY | ‘Train lady’ Nerina Skuy was the Apple of Gqeberha’s eye

Nerina Skuy blazed a trail for local locomotive enthusiasts, reviving the popular Apple Express in the Eastern Cape

Paul Ash Senior reporter
03 August 2021 - 20:02

Apple Express CEO and “Iron Lady of Steam” Nerina Skuy, 68, who died of Covid-19-related complications last week, was a business person and train lover who learnt early in life to fight hard for what she believed in.

Her path, that started in Cape Town’s District Six where she was born and spent her early years before founding a communications agency in Gqeberha and later taking on the challenge of saving the city’s famous narrow-gauge tourist train, was not an easy one...

