Jabs aplenty but SA vaccination drive has lost momentum
The 35-50 age group has turned out to be a vaccine-shy bunch, says ‘worried’ health department
17 August 2021 - 19:58
The national department of health on Tuesday conceded that its Covid-19 vaccination programme has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.
“The president made a pronouncement a few weeks ago that he would want to see us vaccinating up to 300,000 South Africans per day...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.