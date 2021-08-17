Jabs aplenty but SA vaccination drive has lost momentum

The 35-50 age group has turned out to be a vaccine-shy bunch, says ‘worried’ health department

The national department of health on Tuesday conceded that its Covid-19 vaccination programme has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.



“The president made a pronouncement a few weeks ago that he would want to see us vaccinating up to 300,000 South Africans per day...