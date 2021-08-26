INVESTIGATION | How Gupta allies gamed SA’s diamond trade

Drawing on audit reports, auction records, witness testimony and unpublished documents from an ongoing corruption investigation, OCCRP can show how a company controlled by an ally of the Gupta family was able to game SA’s diamond-selling system and manipulate Alexkor’s operations.

Though it has no real track record in the industry, the Gupta-linked company, Scarlet Sky Investments 60, was allowed to auction and sell off what a witness calculated as tens of millions of dollars worth of diamonds from the prized Alexander Bay area at reduced prices to dealers across the world. Some were sold to a company owned by one of Scarlet Sky’s own shareholders, which means he obtained undervalued diamonds he could later resell at market prices.

By systematically undervaluing the diamonds and inviting select bidders to the auctions, Scarlet Sky, which never obtained a trading licence, was able to furnish these bidders with cheap stones. In so doing, it contributed to major losses for the state treasury and for the small-scale miners Alexkor pays for the diamonds, many of whom have relied on the industry for generations.

The OCCRP investigation reveals the prices at which those undervalued diamonds were sold, as well as details about how Gupta allies worked behind the scenes to influence Alexkor’s operations and cover their tracks, including a last-minute attempt to legalise Scarlet Sky’s activity through a regulatory sleight of hand.

Alexkor did not respond to a set of detailed questions sent by reporters.

Patrick Bond, an economist and professor at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) School of Government, said the “uncompensated depletion and mispricing” of non-renewable resources such as diamonds was a major reason SA had come to be considered among the world’s most unequal societies.

“Diamonds are a classic case and the modus operandi of Gupta-linked Scarlet Sky Investments gave it enormous influence over a state-owned enterprise, Alexkor,” he told OCCRP.

“The state’s shrinkage ... meant little to no control over the supply-chain process, with outsourcing to private companies which take away as much as they can, leaving diamond miners, local residents and the ultimate owner of the diamonds — who are, technically, all of us in SA — with little to nothing.”

Bags of Cash

The Guptas have made previous ventures into the diamond industry. In 2018, an OCCRP investigation showed the South African subsidiary of Shrenuj Group, once one of India’s largest jewellery makers, had received funds allegedly stolen by the Guptas. A few years earlier, the family was also involved in a failed attempt to buy a diamond mine in Lesotho.

But their dealings with Alexkor, a state-run entity set up in 1992 to mine diamonds along SA’s northwest coast, would prove far more extensive.

To exert influence over the company, the Guptas followed a method they’re alleged to have used in previous ventures: installing compliant officials in state bodies, adding friendly board members and introducing plans that ultimately work to their or their associates’ advantage. This latest game plan has been laid bare by the Zondo commission into state capture, which is investigating nearly two decades of alleged theft of state resources.

Peter Bishop, a senior investigator for the commission, reported that the Guptas’ involvement with Alexkor began in late 2010, when Malusi Gigaba was appointed SA’s public enterprises minister. Gigaba would later be publicly linked to the Guptas, with his estranged wife alleging during the commission that he received bags of cash every time the couple visited the family compound.