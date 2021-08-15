India news lays unrest blame on Gupta brothers
Brothers fail to get court order despite incorrect reporting
15 August 2021 - 00:00
As SA was dealing with the aftermath of the unrest that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, the controversial Gupta family lost a legal battle to force an Indian media house to remove online articles and broadcasts linking the brothers to the violent uprising.
Last week the Delhi high court declined to issue an interim order against Zee Media and Diligent Media Corporation (DNA) to remove the content, in response to a suit filed by Ajay Gupta...
