Eyewitness close to Babita holds the key as cops hunt masterminds
The woman, now in a safe house, was getting into health department whistle-blower’s car when gunmen struck
30 August 2021 - 19:42
A key witness to the assassination of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who was gunned down outside her Johannesburg south home, has been placed in a safe house.
Speaking outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, moments after the appearance of six men who were arrested for last week Monday’s murder of 53-year-old Deokaran, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said they had secured the safety of a witness to the killing...
