Save our whistleblowers - or we are all doomed

We should be chilled by the knowledge that fraud and corruption are so out of control in our country that a woman of integrity and courage in the public service is gunned down outside her home by assassins, for the perceived offence of co-operating with the Special Investigating Unit's investigation of R332m in PPE fraud in the Gauteng government.



What further evidence do we need of our country's dangerous descent into a gangster state?..