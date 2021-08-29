Save our whistleblowers - or we are all doomed
29 August 2021 - 00:00
We should be chilled by the knowledge that fraud and corruption are so out of control in our country that a woman of integrity and courage in the public service is gunned down outside her home by assassins, for the perceived offence of co-operating with the Special Investigating Unit's investigation of R332m in PPE fraud in the Gauteng government.
What further evidence do we need of our country's dangerous descent into a gangster state?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.