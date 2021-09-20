Keeping up appearances: Online meetings can be draining for women

Research looks at cameras in employee fatigue and whether they are worse for women and new employees

Portraying a professional image, having a presentable background and keeping children out of the room can be worsening fatigue from virtual meetings for those who keep their cameras on.



New research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology has examined the role of cameras in employee fatigue and explored whether these feelings are worse for women and new employees...