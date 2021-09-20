Keeping up appearances: Online meetings can be draining for women
Research looks at cameras in employee fatigue and whether they are worse for women and new employees
20 September 2021 - 19:45
Portraying a professional image, having a presentable background and keeping children out of the room can be worsening fatigue from virtual meetings for those who keep their cameras on.
New research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology has examined the role of cameras in employee fatigue and explored whether these feelings are worse for women and new employees...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.