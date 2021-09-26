They died in vain: little has changed since 2018 Bank of Lisbon blaze
Johannesburg firefighters say there are still equipment shortages. The metro only has 12 fire engines
26 September 2021 - 18:21
The third anniversary of the death of three Johannesburg firefighters in the Bank of Lisbon blaze has opened old wounds with emergency personnel decrying a shortage of equipment.
Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died in 2018 while battling the fire that engulfed the building housing the Gauteng health department...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.