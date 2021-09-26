They died in vain: little has changed since 2018 Bank of Lisbon blaze

Johannesburg firefighters say there are still equipment shortages. The metro only has 12 fire engines

The third anniversary of the death of three Johannesburg firefighters in the Bank of Lisbon blaze has opened old wounds with emergency personnel decrying a shortage of equipment.



Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died in 2018 while battling the fire that engulfed the building housing the Gauteng health department...