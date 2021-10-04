Police brutality or choking incident? What led to man’s death in custody?

Three years after a Durban man died in police cells, 21 officers are appearing in court in connection with his death

During the next few months, answers are expected to be provided on how a 32-year-old Durban father died in police custody in August 2018 and why, three years later, 21 police officers have been arrested for his death.



Regan Naidoo’s demise has again cast the spotlight on police brutality in SA after the Durban officers were arrested within a week by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in connection with Naidoo’s death and the assault of Fardeen Carim. The two were arrested, with Ahmed Dawood, on August 28 2018...