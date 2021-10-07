Durban and Coastal Mental Health was ‘captured’, says investigator

Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH), which interfaces with 600,000 mentally ill patients a year, was “captured” when it was taken over by a new board in 2019. Under the chairpersonship of a disbarred lawyer, it was “brought to its knees”, incurring debt of more than R18m in just two years.

This is the finding of an independent investigating team, chaired by adv Thulani Phewa, who was appointed by the head of health in KwaZulu-Natal to probe allegations of “malfeasance” emanating from whistleblowers and media reports.

This followed reports of a looming mental healthcare crisis, similar to that of Life Esidimeni, in the province.

In its report dated September 15, the team recommended the NPO be urgently placed under the supervision of an administrator, the board be dissolved, high ranking officials disciplined, criminal charges laid against them and other board members, and steps taken to recover any squandered money.

However, it appears no action has been taken yet.

The departments of health and social development did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

And this week, staffers at DCMH headquarters in Sherwood held a protest, demanding action be taken.

They reportedly chased senior management from the premises.

Last year, TimesLIVE reported that DCMH, the province’s oldest and largest NPO, was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for the first time in its 80-year history. This after the “takeover” of the board under the chairmanship of former attorney Sipho Shezi, who was disbarred in 2001 for misappropriation of funds.

Then, earlier this year, TimesLIVE reported that residents at its Sherwood facility were facing starvation after a catering company walked off site and residents were lying in urine-stained beds.

This prompted an unannounced visit by social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who said it was clear there had been mismanagement and misappropriation of funds, and vowed to take action.

In March, Shezi was ousted as chairperson, though he said he resigned, and replaced by Sthandiwe Mkhize, who accused him of “misconduct”.

Phewa confirmed he had chaired the team and that the report was presented to the provincial health department on September 15.

He declined to comment further.