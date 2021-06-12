How geraniums are sending a climate change distress signal to the Cape

Geraniums in the Western Cape are blooming nearly 12 days earlier than they did a century ago due to climate change.

The plants — more correctly known as pelargoniums — are at the centre of a new data-gathering and number-crunching exercise which combed through 108 years of records from weather stations and herbariums.

The conclusions, just published in the journal Climate Change Ecology, are that a temperature increase more than three times the global average is the reason pelargoniums flowered 11.6 days earlier in 2009 than they did in 1901.