News

Blame it on the air quality if you’re not performing in the office

A new study suggests that poor indoor air quality affects health and productivity significantly

20 October 2021 - 18:48

The quality of air in an office space can affect employees’ productivity, response time and ability to focus.

This is according to new research led by Harvard Chan School of Public Health...

