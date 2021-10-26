From sizzle to fizzle: government’s Braai Cafe youth project goes down in flames

Youth cooperative pilot project, funded by the DSBD and NYDA, falls flat after bickering and ‘lack of support’

A shisanyama-styled micro youth franchise pilot project, funded by the department of small business development and administered by the National Youth Development Agency, has bombed.



The Braai Cafe was conceptualised as 15 restaurants across the Western Cape, to be run by 75 young people with a total budget of R8.4m...