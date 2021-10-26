Power play: Joburg plan to escape Eskom stranglehold launches this week

Mayor unveils strategy aimed at easing load-shedding woes through deals with private energy suppliers

The implementation of the alternative energy sustainability strategy, aimed at shifting Johannesburg’s reliance on Eskom to alternative energy sources, is set to start before the end of the week.



It will begin with issuing an official public request for proposals from independent power producers. The target is to secure 35% of the city’s electricity needs from renewable and cleaner sources of energy by 2030...