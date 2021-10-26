News

Power play: Joburg plan to escape Eskom stranglehold launches this week

Mayor unveils strategy aimed at easing load-shedding woes through deals with private energy suppliers

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
26 October 2021 - 19:24

The implementation of the alternative energy sustainability strategy, aimed at shifting Johannesburg’s reliance on Eskom to alternative energy sources, is set to start before the end of the week.

It will begin with issuing an official public request for proposals from independent power producers. The target is to secure 35% of the city’s electricity needs from renewable and cleaner sources of energy by 2030...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mashaba slams City of Joburg's load-shedding moemish Politics
  2. City of Joburg fuming over Eskom’s weekend load-shedding South Africa
  3. Don't abandon ANC 'family' because of electricity problems, Ramaphosa tells ... Politics
  4. Broken promises? Angry Joburg residents demand answers after load-shedding ... South Africa
  5. Q&A with Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane Opinion

Most read

  1. Power play: Joburg plan to escape Eskom stranglehold launches this week News
  2. Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating News
  3. ‘Listen to what the people need’: Kolisis’ call to SA philanthropists News
  4. Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane