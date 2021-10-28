Food: how Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones
It left big food producers laughing all the way to the bank, while small farmers, fishers and traders suffered, says study
28 October 2021 - 20:08
Findings from an in-depth study on how Covid-19 lockdowns affected food systems have been revealed by researchers from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
They found the government response “protected and insulated commercial farming and corporate-owned businesses” at the expense of the informal sector, which plays a big role in food systems...
