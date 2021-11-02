News

Ramaphosa secures COP26 green finance deal worth billions

This is the first significant financing deal to emerge from the landmark climate conference in Glasgow

Carol Paton Editor at large
02 November 2021 - 20:39

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that SA has secured a commitment of R130bn of highly concessional climate financing from developed countries and the EU to help SA transition away from coal to cleaner forms of energy.

The governments include the UK, the US, France and Germany. The commitment was agreed on in a political declaration finalised at COP26 in Glasgow, and is the first significant financing deal to emerge from the landmark climate conference. COP26 has set the goal of raising $100bn (R1.545-trillion) a year for the next five years to assist developing countries with climate change mitigation and adaptation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Climate agreements have always failed before they succeeded World
  2. EXPLAINED | SA is at the COP26 summit — here’s what it is and why it matters South Africa
  3. Scaling carbon capture might mean thinking small, not big World
  4. EDITORIAL | More deals like this and we might just save the planet Opinion

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa secures COP26 green finance deal worth billions News
  2. Cancer diagnosis often heals family relationships, study finds News
  3. Covid bumps up matric intake by biggest margin in more than a decade News
  4. I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021