Broke and broken Emfuleni hopes to free itself from ANC stranglehold

Other parties aim for a workable coalition after ANC slips from 55.63% of the vote in 2016 to 39.71% this year

The Emfuleni municipality — often described as one of the worst in SA and now one of the hung councils after local government elections — has been under provincial administration since 2018.



It is beset by infrastructure problems that have turned some streets into rivers of sewage so bad the Human Rights Commission has deemed it a human rights violation, while other roads have potholes so big that residents have been pictured swimming in them...