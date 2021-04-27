Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it alone

With government incapable or unwilling to do its job, these Joburg communities are taking charge

Communities and NGOs, long past waiting to realise the dreams they had in 1994 when they put their first crosses on ballot papers, are taking matters into their own hands.



People such as Isaac Mofokeng, who founded the Itireleng Task Team during lockdown when he and fellow community members found themselves without work. ..