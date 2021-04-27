News

Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it alone

With government incapable or unwilling to do its job, these Joburg communities are taking charge

27 April 2021 - 18:13

Communities and NGOs, long past waiting to realise the dreams they had in 1994 when they put their first crosses on ballot papers, are taking matters into their own hands.

People such as Isaac Mofokeng, who founded the Itireleng Task Team during lockdown when he and fellow community members found themselves without work. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts News
  2. Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet News
  3. Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it ... News
  4. Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. ANC has failed in local government: Oscar Mabuyane Politics
  2. Local government elections will be held on October 27 Politics
  3. The court has spoken: Let residents run NW town's water, sewerage system News
  4. Mashaba sets his sights on eThekwini, willing to work with DA to oppose ANC Politics
  5. 2.8% salary increase on table for municipalities' staff South Africa
  6. Auditor-general calls for civil service shake-up Business
X