What a waste: R64m on Cubans to plug water woes while local brains left high and dry

Experts say they provided the names of unemployed SA engineers to government, but it still hired foreigners

As 24 Cuban engineers desperately try to plug the country’s dilapidated water infrastructure systems, hundreds of South African engineering and water specialists are unemployed.



Taxpayers will, for the next two years, fork out R64m annually for the engineers, who arrived in SA in August...