JUSTICE MALALA | Ask yourselves, SA politicos, why is someone else doing your work?

Our politicians spend much time blowing their trumpets about meetings while others do their jobs

We need to wean our politicians off the idea that sitting in a meeting and gabbing away is work. It’s not. Let me explain.



Every week now one is inundated with press releases and social media posts by from them announcing they held a meeting on this or that pressing issue. They want citizens to applaud them for holding a meeting about load-shedding while those same citizens are sitting in the dark. They want young people to applaud them for convening a think-tank on the economy while the same youths are out on the streets...