Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Ask yourselves, SA politicos, why is someone else doing your work?

Our politicians spend much time blowing their trumpets about meetings while others do their jobs

27 June 2021 - 23:07

We need to wean our politicians off the idea that sitting in a meeting and gabbing away is work. It’s not. Let me explain.

Every week now one is inundated with press releases and social media posts by from them announcing they held a meeting on this or that pressing issue. They want citizens to applaud them for holding a meeting about load-shedding while those same citizens are sitting in the dark. They want young people to applaud them for convening a think-tank on the economy while the same youths are out on the streets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Ask yourselves, SA politicos, why is someone else doing your ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Until officials are held accountable, councils will never ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Home-buyers beware: the small print is where the auction is Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | Awaiting the fate of a man of Tshepo Mahloele’s calibre is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Cities raise tariffs but they still don’t provide services we need Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Rejoice, SA. Ace’s antics are the last kicks of a dying horse Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Cyril is playing the patience game, and we just have to go ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | With virtually the same policies, these SA politicians should ... Opinion & Analysis