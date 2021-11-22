Keep calm, get vaxxed and carry on protecting yourself as fourth wave hits SA

The fourth wave is starting, but there is no reason for national panic at this stage.

According to experts, the wave will hit provinces at different times and intensities. The devastation already caused by Delta in the country will stand us in good stead for this wave, and citizens still have influence over how and if the wave surges.

Prof Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at Wits University, told Sunday Times Daily: “We are in the early stages of a resurgence, and are likely to start seeing an uptick of hospitalisations in two to three weeks.”

He said there had been an increase in cases during the past week, but, “as with the third and earlier waves, the timing will differ by province”.