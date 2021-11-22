South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle

22 November 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Image: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

November 22 2021 - 09:10

687 new Covid-19 cases detected as infections rise in Gauteng

Another 687 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Sunday evening.

This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

Two deaths related to the coronavirus were recorded by the health department, bringing total fatalities to 89,574.

November 22 2021 - 09:06

Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

Gauteng residents vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine don’t have to return to the same vaccination site for a second dose because this can be administered anywhere in the province.

The health department on Sunday reminded residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for full protection.

“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.

November 22 2021 - 05:15

