COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle
November 22 2021 - 09:10
687 new Covid-19 cases detected as infections rise in Gauteng
Another 687 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Sunday evening.
This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
Two deaths related to the coronavirus were recorded by the health department, bringing total fatalities to 89,574.
Here we go again? 👀— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) November 21, 2021
Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Gauteng still relatively low, but a noticeable increase: 7-day rolling avg tripling over the past week 📈
Hoping this is just a minor uptick and increase is not sustained 🤲#Rid1TweetsOnCovid #Covid19inSA pic.twitter.com/12nCqLFY5U
November 22 2021 - 09:06
Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?
Gauteng residents vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine don’t have to return to the same vaccination site for a second dose because this can be administered anywhere in the province.
The health department on Sunday reminded residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for full protection.
“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.
November 22 2021 - 05:15
SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 929 862 with 687 new cases reported. Today 2 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 574 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 821 141 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/J42Kg0c0pS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 21, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.