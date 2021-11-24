New study shows 'epidemics of sexism in African parliaments'

SA is one of the progressive parliaments that has a sexual harassment policy in place

Male parliamentarians are the chief perpetrators of all forms of violence affecting women who work in parliaments in Africa, according to a new study conducted by the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the African Parliamentary Union (APU).



And in cases of sexual harassment against women parliamentarians, male colleagues from rival political parties account for almost half of the cases, followed closely by male colleagues from the same party at 41%...