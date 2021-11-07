Cape Town refinery’s oily stalker fails to overturn sex-pest sacking
Judge says man ignored woman's pleas to leave her alone and persisted with harassment
07 November 2021 - 00:00
An oil refinery employee who was fired for sexually harassing and stalking two colleagues has failed in a court bid to get his job back.
Raymond Sauls, who was a control system operator at the Chevron refinery in Cape Town for 19 years before he was fired in 2016, asked the Cape Town labour court to overrule an arbitrator who found his dismissal was fair...
