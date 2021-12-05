Abused women in need got lockdown aid, just not from government

Study probes impact of lockdown on survivors’ experiences of violence and is damning on the state’s response

Drawing on interviews at 28 shelters in eight provinces, new research on what happened to women facing violent abuse during lockdown has found that a whole new aid service emerged, communication networks were established and, with the help of some private sector partnerships, it was effective.



The report titled “Adapting to Disaster” was carried out by researchers Lisa Vetten and Kailash Bhana. It found that shelters around SA had diverse experiences, and in many ways the department of social development (DSD) failed to respond to the lockdown adequately...