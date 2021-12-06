Child rape cases suffer ‘setback’ after training delays court process

Activists slam planning and say children are being retraumatised by months-long delays in trials

For two years an East Rand mother has waited patiently for justice for her 14-year-old daughter who was repeatedly raped after a church vigil in Johannesburg.



Since the attack on January 25 2020, the case, which is being heard in the Johannesburg magistrate’s sexual offences court, has been delayed nine times...